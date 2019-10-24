Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 points Wednesday
Teague scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win at Brooklyn.
Teague didn't contribute as many assists as you'd expect in a game where Minnesota scored 127 points, but he got the vast majority of the available minutes at point guard. The T-Wolves could look to reduce his workload since he's 31 and missed 42 games last year due to injury, but he looks set for a heavy workload after at least one game.
