Teague scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Spurs.

He's now scored in double digits in 12 straight games, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over that stretch while helping to pick up the scoring slack caused by the loss of Jimmy Butler (knee). That would be a career-high scoring pace for Teague if he kept it up over a full season, so while it might be too much to expect him to maintain it over the final weeks of 2017-18, Minnesota may need him to keep exceeding expectations if it's going to hang onto a playoff spot.