Teague tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 loss to the Rockets.

Teague played 36 minutes after dislocating his finger in the previous game and appeared untroubled by the injury. The series proved to be an accurate reflection of Teague's season with a range of both good and bad performances. He did not have the impact a lot of people would have hoped for in his first season with the Timberwolves but he remained solid in a number of areas and hopefully, he will be able to build on his efforts next season as the Wolves try to go even deeper into post-season action.