Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points Friday
Teague scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-102 loss to Houston.
In his last six games, Teague has been very efficient from the field, sinking at least 50.0 percent of his shots in all six games. The guard is shooting 60.3 percent on 10.5 shots per game during this span. In addition, Teague is averaging 16.3 points during this current run. Beyond his increased scoring, he is also dishing out an average of 8.0 assists in his last six games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Efficient complementary effort in comeback win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes season-high 15 assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores just five points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid as facilitator in blowout win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...