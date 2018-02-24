Teague scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-102 loss to Houston.

In his last six games, Teague has been very efficient from the field, sinking at least 50.0 percent of his shots in all six games. The guard is shooting 60.3 percent on 10.5 shots per game during this span. In addition, Teague is averaging 16.3 points during this current run. Beyond his increased scoring, he is also dishing out an average of 8.0 assists in his last six games.