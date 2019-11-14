Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return

Teague accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22.5 minutes Wednesday against San Antonio.

Teague provided an excellent offensive boost of the bench in his return from a four-game absence due to an illness. Prior to going down with the bug, Teague had averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes across the Timberwolves' first six games. The veteran guard will likely return to the starting lineup for Friday's wilt with Washington, presumably pushing Jared Culver back to the bench.