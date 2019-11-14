Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return
Teague accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22.5 minutes Wednesday against San Antonio.
Teague provided an excellent offensive boost of the bench in his return from a four-game absence due to an illness. Prior to going down with the bug, Teague had averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes across the Timberwolves' first six games. The veteran guard will likely return to the starting lineup for Friday's wilt with Washington, presumably pushing Jared Culver back to the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...