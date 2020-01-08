Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points off bench

Teague had 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.

Teague has been a consistent double-digit scorer off the bench for Minnesota this season, and he has done it with accuracy thus far since he is making 45.6 percent of his shots and 39.2 percent of his three-point attempts this season. Despite coming off the bench regularly, expect Teague to remain a decent fantasy asset moving forward.