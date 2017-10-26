Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points vs. Pistons

Teague recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3PT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.

Teague was coming off his worst performance of the season in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Pacers, as he scored just two points in 26 minutes. While Wednesday was a similar result for the Timberwolves, Teague managed to bounce back with one of his more productive performances. Teague is an intriguing DFS play when one of Minnesota's three main scoring threats is out, but when the team is fully healthy, the point guard's overall production will likely remain modest.