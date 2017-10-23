Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win

Teague scored 19 points with nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes in Sunday's win at Oklahoma City. "Jeff was terrific,'" Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "That's the Jeff we're all expecting. Great speed, super aggressive. He was attacking.''

Teague underwhelmed in his first two games with Minnesota (10.5 ppg and 5.0 apg) and was even benched late in the first game. However, the Minnesota offense looked much more in sync on Sunday and Teague had his best game as a Timberwolf.