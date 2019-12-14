Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 22 points as substitute

Teague had 22 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 10-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-117 loss against the Clippers.

Teague is averaging 22.8 points and 5.0 assists per game over his last five contests while coming off the bench in four of those contest. Despite being mostly a bench player over the past few weeks, Teague is posting strong numbers that should keep him fantasy relevant regardless of his role in Ryan Saunders' rotation.