Teague delivered 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Teague matched Karl-Anthony Towns for the team high in scoring while contributing in every category. Teague has been on fire during these last two blowout victories, and he'll look to stay hot for Wednesday's must-win matchup against the Nuggets.