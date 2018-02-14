Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss
Teague collected 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 loss to the Rockets.
Teague was spectacular and efficient, scoring his 25 points on 15 shot attempts while committing just one turnover. He also played more minutes than anyone in the game besides teammate Andrew Wiggins, who saw 41 minutes despite struggling badly. With Wiggins being so inconsistent, Teague has essentially established himself as the team's third offensive option behind Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.
