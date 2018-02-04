Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores just five points Saturday
Teague scored just five points (2-7 FG) with six assists in 27 minutes in Saturday's win over New Orleans.
Teague played fewer minutes than usual amid his off night shooting and with Tyus Jones (15 points on 6-9 FG) playing well. He should bounce back Wednesday at Cleveland.
