Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores team-high 18 points

Teague had 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 94-88 defeat against the Cavaliers.

Teague paced Minnesota from a scoring point of view, and now he has scored in double digits during 10 of his last 11 outings -- he has logged just one start over that span. He seems to have found his role in this team, as he is averaging 17.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 51.4 percent from deep while playing 30.1 minutes during that 11-game stretch.