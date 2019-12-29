Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores team-high 18 points
Teague had 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 94-88 defeat against the Cavaliers.
Teague paced Minnesota from a scoring point of view, and now he has scored in double digits during 10 of his last 11 outings -- he has logged just one start over that span. He seems to have found his role in this team, as he is averaging 17.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 51.4 percent from deep while playing 30.1 minutes during that 11-game stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out nine dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 22 points as substitute•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Impresses off bench•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.