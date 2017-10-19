Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Sits late in fourth quarter Wednesday

Teague started at point guard and scored 11 points with six assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio. He sat late in the fourth quarter in favor of Tyus Jones at point guard when the game was close.

It's a bit of a head-scratcher why Minnesota would sign Teague as a top free agent acquisition and sit him late in a close game. Head coach Tom Thibodeau may not have liked Teague's defensive effort as Teague was a -17 while Jones was a +9 in plus-minus. Teague should still get the bulk of minutes at point guard, but Jones looked much improved and has gained more confidence from Thibodeau.