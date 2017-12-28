Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Slated for MRI
Teague will undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Teague suffered the injury after having his left leg rolled up on by Gary Harris during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over the Nuggets. He immediately went to the ground and appeared to be in a good amount of pain before ultimately being helped off the court. Expect an update on his status sometime after his test results are released Thursday; if Teague is forced to miss any time, look for Tyus Jones to see a significant uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Helped to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Collects 12 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 19 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Status to be determined after warmups•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...