Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Slated for MRI

Teague will undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Teague suffered the injury after having his left leg rolled up on by Gary Harris during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over the Nuggets. He immediately went to the ground and appeared to be in a good amount of pain before ultimately being helped off the court. Expect an update on his status sometime after his test results are released Thursday; if Teague is forced to miss any time, look for Tyus Jones to see a significant uptick in playing time.