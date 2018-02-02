Teague totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 win over the Bucks.

The veteran point guard has posted single-digit scoring totals in three of his past four games, but he's partly compensated for the offensive downturn with solid assist numbers in two of those contests. Moreover, after a nightmarish 1-for-16 stretch over two games against the Nets and Hawks, Teague has drained 62.5 percent of his 16 attempts over the subsequent pair of outings. Given the talent that he shares the floor with on a night basis, Teague's scoring is bound to see some fluctuations, but he retains solid value for his complementary contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet.