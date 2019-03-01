Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid in return from injury
Teague (ankle) contributed 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Teague was sharp in returning from his latest multi-game absence, checking in a distant second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in scoring on the team for the night. The veteran point guard has offered solid contributions in points and assists whenever he's been healthy, but steering clear of the injury bug has been a monumental challenge for most of the season. Teague was averaging a career-high 8.1 assists coming into Thursday's game, however, so he remains a viable asset across all formats despite reduced offensive usage.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will start Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...