Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid in return from injury

Teague (ankle) contributed 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

Teague was sharp in returning from his latest multi-game absence, checking in a distant second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in scoring on the team for the night. The veteran point guard has offered solid contributions in points and assists whenever he's been healthy, but steering clear of the injury bug has been a monumental challenge for most of the season. Teague was averaging a career-high 8.1 assists coming into Thursday's game, however, so he remains a viable asset across all formats despite reduced offensive usage.