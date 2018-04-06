Teague (knee) totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Teague was solid as a complementary source of offense in his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. The veteran point guard has posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, although it's worth noting that Jimmy Butler's potential return from a knee injury as soon as Friday against the Lakers would likely affect Teague's usage immediately.