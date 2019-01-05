Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Starting in return

Teague (ankle) will start Friday against the Magic.

Teague has been sidelined since mid-December due to an ankle sprain, but he will be thrown back into the fire Friday, resuming his role as the Timberwolves' starting point guard. However, it's possible he doesn't play a full complement of minutes, leaving the door open for Tyus Jones to still see some increased run while Derrick Rose (ankle) remains sidelined.