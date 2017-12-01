Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Status to be determined after warmups
Teague (Achilles) said that he'll have to go through pregame warmups before a decision is made on his status for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It looks like the point guard is trending in the right direction, as he said he was "prepared" to return to the court Friday night. So, barring any setbacks between now and tip-off, expect Teague to be back in the starting lineup in Oklahoma City. Tyus Jones would return back to the bench should Teague be ruled active.
