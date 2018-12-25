Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Still 'days away' from return

Teague (ankle) didn't practice Monday and is still "a few days away" from a return to game action, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague has missed four consecutive contests with left ankle inflammation and looks on track to remain sidelined through Wednesday's game against the Bulls, if not longer. Derrick Rose (ankle) resumed practicing Monday and is expected to return from a one-game absence to fill in for Teague as the Timberwolves' starting point guard Wednesday.