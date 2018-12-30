Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Still doubtful

Teague (ankle) remains doubtful to play Sunday against Miami, Wolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.

Teague continues to nurse an ankle injury that's expected to keep him out of the lineup for a seventh straight contest, though coach Tom Thibodeau did acknowledge that the veteran has made some progress. With Derrick Rose also doubtful, Tyus Jones figures to step in as the primary point guard.

