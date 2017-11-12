Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Saturday's loss

Teague scored eight points with five assists, but was just 3-of-10 from the field and had six turnovers in Saturday's loss at Phoenix.

Teague struggled as he could never get in sync and had a poor defensive effort as well (minus-23 in plus-minus). After a few poor games to begin the season, Teague had been settling in with his new team before Saturday's clunker. He should bounce back Tuesday at Utah.

