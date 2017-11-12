Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Saturday's loss
Teague scored eight points with five assists, but was just 3-of-10 from the field and had six turnovers in Saturday's loss at Phoenix.
Teague struggled as he could never get in sync and had a poor defensive effort as well (minus-23 in plus-minus). After a few poor games to begin the season, Teague had been settling in with his new team before Saturday's clunker. He should bounce back Tuesday at Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records double-double with 12 assists in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts double-double, matches career high in steals•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points vs. Pistons•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Tuesday's blowout loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...