Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Tuesday's blowout loss
Teague scored just two points and was 1-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. He had seven assists and two steals.
After two underwhelming games, Teague had a strong performance Sunday (19 points, 9 assists) as Minnesota's offense finally looked in sync. He took a big step backward Tuesday as he struggled with his shot and also was poor on defense (minus-17 in plus-minus). Tyus Jones could get more minutes off the bench if Teague doesn't get it in gear.
