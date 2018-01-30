Teague scored only two points (1-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 assists, four steals and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

After sitting out the fourth quarter Saturday due to a sore ankle, Teague declared himself OK to play Monday in Atlanta, but his dreadful shooting performance suggests the T-wolves might have been better off giving him further time to recover. With the team playing again Tuesday in Toronto, Teague will be a tough player to roster with any confidence until he shows he's 100 percent again.