Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed as questionable

Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague carried a similar designation into Wednesday's game and wound up playing 36 minutes off the bench, finishing with 32 points, six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. His status should clear up closer to Friday's 9:30 ET tip-off.

More News
Our Latest Stories