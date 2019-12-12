Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed as questionable
Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Teague carried a similar designation into Wednesday's game and wound up playing 36 minutes off the bench, finishing with 32 points, six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. His status should clear up closer to Friday's 9:30 ET tip-off.
