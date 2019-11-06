Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed questionable Wednesday
Teague is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest versus Memphis due to an illness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Teague, who is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 assists over the first six matchups, has come down with the bug. If the guard is unavailable to play Wednesday and with Shabazz Napier (hamstring) deemed doubtful, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver are candidates to help out with point-guard duties unless the Timberwolves make a call up from the G League.
