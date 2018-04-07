Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Team-high scoring total in win
Teague (knee) compiled 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers.
Despite Jimmy Butler's return from a knee injury, Teague stepped up with his second 25-point tally over the last five games. He was red-hot from the field, as his 56.3 percent success rate was his best since March 20. Teague's offensive production tended to have occasional dips whenever Butler was on the floor earlier in the season, so despite Friday's encouraging outing, he could be in for a slight downturn over the Timberwolves' two remaining regular-season games.
