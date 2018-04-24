Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Terrible in Game 4 loss
Teague had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting to go with five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-100 loss to Houston.
Teague was a non-factor Monday, having arguably his worst game of the season. In a complete turnaround from his last effort, Teague just couldn't get anything going in this one as the Wolves fell by 19 points to the Rockets. Although Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Teague momentarily dislocated his finger mid-game, so that could have been the cause for his poor overall performance. The Wolves are now just one game away from elimination and face a must-win game in Houston on Wednesday.
