Teague had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting to go with five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-100 loss to Houston.

Teague was a non-factor Monday, having arguably his worst game of the season. In a complete turnaround from his last effort, Teague just couldn't get anything going in this one as the Wolves fell by 19 points to the Rockets. The Wolves are now just one game away from elimination and face a must-win game in Houston on Wednesday.