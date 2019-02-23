Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Third straight double-double
Teague produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, one rebound and one block across 31 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Knicks on Friday.
Teague finished with his third straight double-double in Friday's win, handing out 11 assists. Teague has been on fire recently, averaging 19.3 points and 11.0 assists over his last three games, and he looks like a quality fantasy option as long as he retains his starting role.
