Teague scored 15 points with nine assists in 30 minutes in Saturday's win at Brooklyn despite not feeling at full strength with his previously-injured knee. "I'm probably like 75 [percent]," Teague told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "But it's all good. Everybody is dealing with something. I'm just happy to be out there, doing something I love."

Teague is averaging 32.8 minutes per game (12.5 points and 8.8 assists) in the six games he's played since he missed six games with a left knee contusion, so it doesn't sound like he's very limited. Teague also said he's dealing with a sore ankle as well. Neither sounds like a major concern, but watch for any setbacks.