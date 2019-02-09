Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: To come off bench

Teague (foot) is available for Friday's game against New Orleans and will come off the bench.

Teague has missed the last eight games due to a left foot injury, but he's been given the green light to return in a limited capacity Friday evening. This is a huge relief for Minnesota, who's extremely short-handed at point guard. Teague will likely be closely monitored after an extended absence.

