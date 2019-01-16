Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Turns in average outing
Teague put up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT) and collected a rebound along with two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.
Teague finished with just two points in his last contest after tweaking his ankle, but he looked healthy and logged 26 minutes in an embarrassing 149-107 loss on the road. The 6-2 guard hasn't been overly impressive of late, averaging just 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over his last five games, although he has been effective in the assist column (6.8). The third-string point guard Tyus Jones went down with an ankle injury Tuesday evening, so it'll be up to Derrick Rose and Teague to handle point guard duties until Jones returns to health.
