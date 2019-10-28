Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Two dimes short of double-double
Teague had 21 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 10-11 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal during Minnesota's 116-109 win over Miami on Sunday.
The veteran point guard has shot nearly 50 percent from the field in this first three outings of the season and while he probably won't be scoring around the 15 or 20 points per game, he should add enough in other stats -- mainly assists and steals -- to remain fantasy relevant. The Timberwolves take on the 76ers away from home next Wednesday.
