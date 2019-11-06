Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Unavailable Wednesday
Coach Ryan Saunders said Teague (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Teague is dealing with an illness and will miss at least one game as a result. With Shabazz Napier (hamstring) questionable, the Timberwolves could be thin at point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 10 points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Two dimes short of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Minimal action in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.