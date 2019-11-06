Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Unavailable Wednesday

Coach Ryan Saunders said Teague (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Teague is dealing with an illness and will miss at least one game as a result. With Shabazz Napier (hamstring) questionable, the Timberwolves could be thin at point guard Wednesday.

