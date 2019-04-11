Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Underwent successful ankle procedure
Teague successfully underwent a debridement of his left ankle.
Teague was able to play in just 42 games this season after dealing with an ankle injury. The surgery doesn't seem to be anything serious, as the procedure was done to clean out around the injured ankle. It seems as though he should be good to go for training camp next season, but a more definitive timeline should come out in the near future.
