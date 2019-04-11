Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Underwent successful ankle procedure

Teague successfully underwent a debridement of his left ankle.

Teague was able to play in just 42 games this season after dealing with an ankle injury. The surgery doesn't seem to be anything serious, as the procedure was done to clean out around the injured ankle. It seems as though he should be good to go for training camp next season, but a more definitive timeline should come out in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...