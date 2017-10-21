Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Underwhelms in Friday's win
Teague finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Jazz.
Teague hasn't gotten off to a great start with his new team, being benched late in the fourth quarter of his debut and failing to do much of fantasy significance Friday. It seems unlikely this will continue considering his overall talent, but the performances are discouraging.
