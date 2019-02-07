Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Upgraded to questionable

Teague (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Left foot soreness has kept Teague out over the past seven games, though he seems to be making solid progress, as it's possible he ends up playing Thursday. If he's ultimately cleared, he could return to the starting five. In that case, Jerryd Bayless would presumably head back to the bench.

