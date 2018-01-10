Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Warming up with intent to play
Teague (knee) will warm up prior to Wednesday's game against the Thunder before a final decision is made on his status, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Teague has been out of the lineup since late-December, but he's apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery and looks to have a good chance to get back on the floor Wednesday night. Official word may not come until just before tip-off, so if that's the case, both Teague and Tyus Jones are probably best avoided in daily contests, as it's difficult to project what each player's role will be, particularly if Teague is given the green light to play.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Could play Wednesday vs. OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dealing with Grade 1 MCL sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: MRI shows no structural damage•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Slated for MRI•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...