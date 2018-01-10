Teague (knee) will warm up prior to Wednesday's game against the Thunder before a final decision is made on his status, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Teague has been out of the lineup since late-December, but he's apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery and looks to have a good chance to get back on the floor Wednesday night. Official word may not come until just before tip-off, so if that's the case, both Teague and Tyus Jones are probably best avoided in daily contests, as it's difficult to project what each player's role will be, particularly if Teague is given the green light to play.