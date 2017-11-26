Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be a game-time call

Teague (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Teague was held out of Friday's game against Miami due to a sore Achilles, and he'll test it out during warmups before making a final call. In the event that Teague is ultimately held out, Tyus Jones would likely make another start in his place. Jones played 33 minutes Friday, finishing with eight points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals.