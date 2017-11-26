Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be a game-time call
Teague (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.
Teague was held out of Friday's game against Miami due to a sore Achilles, and he'll test it out during warmups before making a final call. In the event that Teague is ultimately held out, Tyus Jones would likely make another start in his place. Jones played 33 minutes Friday, finishing with eight points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Late scratch Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Continues to impress Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records double-double with 12 assists in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts double-double, matches career high in steals•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...