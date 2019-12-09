Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be available

Teague (ankle) will be available Sunday against the Lakers.

Teague is dealing with a sore ankle that took the decision on his status down to game-time, but he'll be available off the bench Sunday, while the Wolves also get Andrew Wiggins back from injury. Teague played 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, a game he finished with a season-high 32 points on 17 shots to go with nine assists.