Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call Wednesday
Teague (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder, John Focke of the Timberwolves Entertainment Network reports. According to coach Tom Thibodeau, "[Teague] went through shootaround and he's good, so he'll warm up tonight and if he's good he'll go."
Teague has recovered faster than expected, as he was given a two-to-four week timetable on Dec. 28. If he does indeed return Wednesday, Tyus Jones would likely see his role reduced. That said, there's no guarantee Teague would start and see his usual 34.2 minute per game workload.
