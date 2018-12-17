Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call

Teague (ankle) will be a true game-time call for Monday's game against the Kings, Wolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague will go through a pregame workout and be reevaluated before a final decision is made. He also added that in the event Teague is held out, Derrick Rose would make the start at point guard in his place.

