Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time decision Tuesday
Teague (Achilles) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Teague has been dealing with an Achilles injury, missing the last two contests because of it. He's expected to go through pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday's contest before a decision is made on his availability, so we may not know if Teague is going to play until just before tip. The fact that the Timberwolves are also heading into a back-to-back set could factor into the decision, though a decision won't be made until he's able to test out the injury. Tyus Jones has been the main beneficiary and would see a hefty workload if Teague is ultimately ruled out.
