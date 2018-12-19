Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be out "a few days"
Teague (ankle) will be out "a few days" according to coach Tom Thibodeau, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Teague missed Monday's tilt with the Kings due to lingering left ankle inflammation. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but coach Tom Thibodeau stated today that it'll be a few days until he's able to play again. The Timberwolves being a three-game roadtrip on Friday in San Antonio. There's a chance that Teague could be held out for the trip, although the exact decision has yet to be made.
