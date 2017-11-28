Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be true game-time call

Teague (Achilles) will warm up before a decision is made on his status for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Teague has already missed a pair of contests with a sore right Achilles, and for the second time in three days, his status will come down to a game-time call. Check back closer to the 7:00 PM ET tip for a more definitive update. If Teague doesn't play, expect Tyus Jones to make another start at point guard.