Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will play Friday
Teague (Achilles) will play during Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
Teague has been sidelined over the past four games while nursing Achilles soreness. But, after going through pre-game warmups Friday, he seemingly feels good enough to take the floor. Tyus Jones will slide back into his usual bench role as a result.
