Teague (knee) will play and start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.

It was reported earlier that Teague was warming up with the intention of playing, so it appears everything went well in that final session and he'll now give it a go. Look for Teague to take back his usual role in the starting lineup, though considering he's fresh off an extended absence, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw some restrictions on his playing time. For that reason, it may be wise to avoid using Teague in DFS contests for Wednesday's slate. Look for Tyus Jones to head back to the bench as well and he'll be in line for less minutes as a result.