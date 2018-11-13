Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will play vs. Nets
Teague (knee) is available and will start Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Teague managed to go through morning shootaround, and he's been cleared to return to action following a seven-game absence due to a lingering knee bruise. With Teague back in the starting lineup, Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones will revert back to the bench and should see less playing time going forward.
